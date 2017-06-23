The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Kalisto and Rhyno make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

Kalisto kicks Rhyno, Rhyno responds with a shoulder block. Rhyno slams Kalisto's head off the top turnbuckle. Kalisto eventually is able to hit a modified head-scissors on Rhyno. Rhyno slides out of the ring. Kalisto goes for a suicide dive, Rhyno punches him in the face though. Rhyno rolls Kalisto into the ring and pins him for a two count. Rhyno sends Kalisto to the turnbuckles. Rhyno drives his shoulder into Kalisto in the corner. Rhyno hits a snapmare on Kalisto before pinning him for another two count. Rhyno briefly locks in a headlock on Kalisto. Kalisto elbows and strikes Rhyno before hitting a modified jawbreaker. Kalisto runs toward Rhyno, Rhyno elbows Kalisto in the face. Rhyno grabs Kalisto by the head as he sits on the turnbuckle, Kalisto kicks him though. Kalisto hits a hurricanrana on Rhyno from off the turnbuckle prior to pinning him for a two count. Kalisto eventually kicks Rhyno in the midsection before ascending the turnbuckle. Rhyno punches Kalisto before superplexing him off the top rope. Rhyno pins Kalisto for a two count. Rhyno runs towards Kalisto in the corner, Kalisto gets his boot up though. Kalisto hits Salida Del Sol on Rhyno. Kalisto pins Rhyno for the win.

Winner: Kalisto

A recap of the verbal confrontation between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt from RAW is shown featuring an attack on Wyatt by Rollins.

A recap of the closing segment from RAW is shown featuring Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore after RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and RAW Commentator Corey Graves had determined that The Big Show and The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) had not been the ones attacking Enzo Amore in recent weeks.

Gran Metalik and Tony Nese make their entrances.

Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese

They lock up, Nese backs Metalik to the ropes. Metalik chops Nese. Nese attempts an armdrag, Metalik springboards off the top rope to hit an armdrag of his own. Metalik ducks a clothesline attempt before hitting a springboard elbow on Nese. Nese slams Metalik to the mat. Metalik dodges a moonsault attempt from Nese, Nese lands on his feet though. Metalik dumps Nese over the top rope to the apron. Metalik dropkicks Nese, sending him to ringside. Metalik hits a senton to the outside on Nese as we head into a commercial break.

Metalik hits a modified facebuster on Nese as we return from the commercial break. Metalik connects with a missile drop kick from off the second rope on Nese. Metalik hits an elbow drop on Nese from off the top rope prior to pinning Nese for a two count. Nese eventually kicks Metalik. Nese German Suplexes Metalik into the turnbuckles. Nese connects with a running knee strike to Metalik. Nese pins Metalik for the win.

Winner: Tony Nese

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Samoa Joe defeating Roman Reigns leading to the return of Braun Strowman.

