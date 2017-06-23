Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Bully Ray and The Briscoes to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship at tonight's ROH Best in the World in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Bully and The Briscoes won the titles at ROH 15th Anniversary Show back in March. Be sure to follow our live coverage of the show!

Below are some videos from tonight's title change:





Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles