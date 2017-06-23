Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Bully Ray and The Briscoes to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship at tonight's ROH Best in the World in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Below are some videos from tonight's title change:

Jay Briscoe is only focused on The Boys #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/YEzMsdiSZl — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 24, 2017

