Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Bully Ray and The Briscoes to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship at tonight's ROH Best in the World in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Below are some videos from tonight's title change:
Boom. #rohbitw pic.twitter.com/t2xwD9NZjN— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) June 24, 2017
?????? @bullyray5150 #rohbitw pic.twitter.com/o4cTEFuAhf— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) June 24, 2017
Jay Briscoe is only focused on The Boys #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/YEzMsdiSZl— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 24, 2017
Congratulations @Twin_Thing_One @Twin_Thing_Two @theDALTONcastle - the 3rd ROH 6-man Champions. #rohbitw pic.twitter.com/AMJcr8k2Rk— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) June 24, 2017
