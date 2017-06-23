Cody Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels to win the ROH World Championship at tonight's ROH Best in the World in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Daniels won the title at ROH 15th Anniversary Show back in March. You can check out the full results by clicking here

Below are some videos from tonight's title change:

This main event is everything we thought it would be. #ROHBITW #CodyvsDaniels pic.twitter.com/I0QIVKjYxl — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 24, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.