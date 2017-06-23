Cody Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels to win the ROH World Championship at tonight's ROH Best in the World in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Below are some videos from tonight's title change:
#HardestPartOfTheRing #rohbitw pic.twitter.com/WyboE74E9o— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) June 24, 2017
Cutter on the chair @CodyRhodes #rohbitw pic.twitter.com/a0AVovDdNC— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) June 24, 2017
This main event is everything we thought it would be. #ROHBITW #CodyvsDaniels pic.twitter.com/I0QIVKjYxl— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 24, 2017
1. 2. 3. #rohbitw pic.twitter.com/zESBHWLvJt— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) June 24, 2017
Cody @CodyRhodes is the NEW ROH World Champion. #rohbitw pic.twitter.com/a2AwyKpQwA— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) June 24, 2017
The 23rd Unique ROH World Champion @CodyRhodes #rohbitw pic.twitter.com/8evIyhFJXo— UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) June 24, 2017
