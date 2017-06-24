Source: Dayton Daily News

Joe Koff spoke with the Dayton Daily News on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"Shortly after I happened to be in Tampa, and saw 12 semi-trucks that were around for a WWE event. I took a photo and sent it back to corporate and said, 'This will never be us. That's their business. ROH is our own business, and our business is wrestling. ...What WWE has achieved is amazing, and we could never get there. We are now just maturing as a company. But what's most important to me, is maintaining the integrity of what we do week in and week out. We let our quality of wrestling speak for itself."

Comparing WWE to ROH:

"They are more spectacle than in-ring product. Pomp and circumstance is their thing. This generation, they want to see John Cena or The Rock, guys who are stars in other media, and it's more like a concert. We'd like to grow, but we don't want to impugn the product, and I'll never do that. We want preservation."

Dalton Castle and how contract talks went:

"[The first time I saw him] I was blown away. It wasn't just the way he came out, but the way he wrestles and the gimmick. He goes beyond just the gimmick and it's very impressive. We've been in very healthy, positive negotiations with Dalton. We're excited to be working with him and see a large future with him."

