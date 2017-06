After James Ellsworth climbed the ladder, retrieved the case, and dropped it to Carmella, Daniel Bryan decided they would re-do the MITB Women's Ladder Match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Today's question is, who do you think will win the match this time around?

