Source: Ring of Honor

Cody Rhodes spoke with ROH before his ROH Championship match against Christopher Daniels at Best in the World. Here are some of the highlights:

"I think there's a hundred percent chance that I would win the title and take it somewhere else, but I don't think I would necessarily take it anywhere that would be harmful to Ring of Honor. Part of me being champion -- if me being champion happens -- and being a free agent is that all these shows -- if you look at my Twitter, there's a show every five minutes it seems like that I have now -- the title would come with me. Ring of Honor loves the idea of an exclusive champion, exclusive to their brand, but I don't think they realize the service it does them for the Ring of Honor World Champion to be traveling, not unlike a Jack Brisco, or a 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair or a Harley Race did in their day. If I'm Ring of Honor World Champion I'll defend it when I travel. The title's not going to belong to Sinclair Broadcasting anymore, it's going to belong to me."

The Bullet Club's purpose:

"I don't think enough people are paying attention to the addition of Marty [Scurll], because he brings a completely different demographic. I don't look at Bullet Club as a group of friends or a band of brothers. I look at Bullet Club as a unit of individuals who are acting for the good of the unit. It's really easy to all get along when you're basically printing money. The Hot Topic deal that The Young Bucks were able to pioneer -- we're basically printing money. I think the element between us all of being the best is what binds us. There are casualties sometimes. Adam Cole pushed his luck. He got out of line and he's no longer in our circle."

Christopher Daniels:

"I don't ever want to point to somebody and say he's too old. The term we like to use in wrestling is 'experienced' and 'A veteran.' But I'm 7 years old when this guy makes his in-ring debut. I think his puncher's chance, his veteran's chance, gets smaller and smaller every second, every minute, every hour that goes by. I've made it clear I think his title reign is 20 years too late. I wrestled Christopher Daniels in that triple threat and he holds a victory over me, but I don't know if there's anything left for him to gain or anything left for him to lose in the industry. He made it to the top of the mountain, and it's going to be a not-so-glorious way that he'll fall."

Cody Rhodes also discussed more about Adam Cole and recent ROH matches. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.