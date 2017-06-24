- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring Superstar entrances getting ambushed. The video includes: Miz taking James Ellsworth out on the ramp, Curtis Axel getting dropped by Erick Rowan before he could enter the Royal Rumble, and Baron Corbin attacking Shinsuke Nakamura at this year's MITB PPV.

- At Insane Championship Wrestling's July 29 event, Pete Dunne will be defending his WWE UK Championship, Noam Dar will also be making an appearance. WWE has been working with ICW throughout the year with reports of the promotion potentially airing on the WWE Network in the future.

Mauro Ranallo Set To Work WWE NXT, Triple H Comments
See Also
Mauro Ranallo Set To Work WWE NXT, Triple H Comments

- Kassius Ohno took a photo with recent signee, Kairi Hojo, who started in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center this week according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Hojo signed with WWE this past March.

We Feel Like Elbow #????

A post shared by KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@kassius.ohno) on


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles