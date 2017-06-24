- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring Superstar entrances getting ambushed. The video includes: Miz taking James Ellsworth out on the ramp, Curtis Axel getting dropped by Erick Rowan before he could enter the Royal Rumble, and Baron Corbin attacking Shinsuke Nakamura at this year's MITB PPV.

- Kassius Ohno took a photo with recent signee, Kairi Hojo, who started in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center this week according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Hojo signed with WWE this past March.

We Feel Like Elbow #???? A post shared by KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@kassius.ohno) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

