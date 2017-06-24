Bellator MMA fighter Chael Sonnen was a guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 podcast earlier this week ahead of his pay-per-view fight tonight against Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180. In the appearance, he revealed that he tried out at the WCW Power Plant.

"I went for the tryout, they used to advertise that at Nitro 'Hey call this number if you want to be a pro-wrestler.' So I called in one day, told my dad and he got me a ticket and he sends me out there," Sonnen said. "It was right after my sophomore year in college and it was a tryout. Sarge was still running it, I was in great shape, all American that was in great shape. I can't tell you how difficult it was. Only me and two other guys made it through while everyone was done the very first day."

The WCW Power Plant was a pro wrestling school owned and operated by WCW to train and develop talent. The facility was located in a warehouse in Atlanta, Georgia. Sarge was DeWayne Bruce, who worked as a trainer at the school.

Sonnen, who will headline Bellator MMA's pay-per-view card on Saturday, also weighed in on what will likely be one of the most-purchased cards in history when Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor face off in a boxing match on August 26, 2017.

"Mayweather better win and he better do it really quickly and really dominantly," Sonnen said. "You got a guy whose never lost at boxing against a guy who has never boxed and if this story ends any other way than absolute destruction and the entire integrity of the sport of boxing takes a huge blow and they cannot afford that right now."

You can watch Sonnen's complete appearance on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 podcast embedded in the video above. Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva (Bellator 180) will take place tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City. We'll have complete results here at WrestlingINC.com after the event.

