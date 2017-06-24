Bellator MMA fighter Chael Sonnen was a guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 podcast earlier this week ahead of his pay-per-view fight tonight against Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180. In the appearance, he revealed that he tried out at the WCW Power Plant.
The WCW Power Plant was a pro wrestling school owned and operated by WCW to train and develop talent. The facility was located in a warehouse in Atlanta, Georgia. Sarge was DeWayne Bruce, who worked as a trainer at the school.
Sonnen, who will headline Bellator MMA's pay-per-view card on Saturday, also weighed in on what will likely be one of the most-purchased cards in history when Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor face off in a boxing match on August 26, 2017.
"Mayweather better win and he better do it really quickly and really dominantly," Sonnen said. "You got a guy whose never lost at boxing against a guy who has never boxed and if this story ends any other way than absolute destruction and the entire integrity of the sport of boxing takes a huge blow and they cannot afford that right now."
You can watch Sonnen's complete appearance on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 podcast embedded in the video above. Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva (Bellator 180) will take place tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City. We'll have complete results here at WrestlingINC.com after the event.
