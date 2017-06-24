In a very surprising twist, former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks came in two pounds over for his middleweight fight vs. Tim Boetsch Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 112. "Bigg Rigg," who officially missed weight twice at welterweight, weighed in at 188 pounds.

The main event for the card is set, as Kevin Lee stepped on the scale a minute before deadline, weighing in at 156 pounds. He'll fight Michael Chiesa in a five-round lightweight contest.

Hendricks has another chance to weigh-in, but the fighter didn't appear confident in his ability to do so Saturday morning.

The card also features former UFC champion B.J. Penn taking on Dennis Siver, Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish and Clay Guida vs. Erik Koch.

Complete weigh-in results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/9 p.m. ET)

* Michael Chiesa (155 lbs.) vs. Kevin Lee (156)

* Tim Boetsch (186) vs. Johny Hendricks (188)

* Felice Herrig (115) vs. Justine Kish (116)

* Joachim Christensen (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

* Alex Garcia (171) vs. Tim Means (171)

* B.J. Penn (146) vs. Dennis Siver (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/7 p.m. ET)

* Clay Guida (156) vs. Erik Koch (155)

* Vitor Miranda (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (185)

* Carla Esparza (116) vs. Maryna Moroz (115)

* Darrell Horcher (155) vs. Devin Powell (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/5:30 p.m. ET)

* Jared Gordon (149) vs. Michel Quinones (145)

* Johnny Case (156) vs. Tony Martin (156)

* Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Josh Stansbury (206)

