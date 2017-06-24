- Above is the full match between Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XIX. This was the match where Brock botched his Shooting Star Press, but was still able to win the title away from Angle.

WWE Power Rankings. Rounding out the top five are: Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe at number one.

- Via his Instagram, Cesaro posted a photo of Cody Rhodes and himself on a plane when Cody was working for the WWE. In the caption, Cesaro used a crown and a shirt/tie emjoi, congratulating Cody on his ROH Championship win last night at ROH Best in the World. Rhodes first appearance as ROH Champion will be at tonight's ROH TV Taping in Lowell, Massachusetts.

