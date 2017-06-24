As noted, Mauro Ranallo made his WWE NXT debut at last night's tapings from Full Sail University. His debut will air on Wednesday's WWE Network episode.

The tapings kicked off with Mike Rome introducing Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. Triple H then came out and said he jumped on a flight to be here with the NXT Universe because there's no place he'd rather be than home. Triple H then introduced Mauro, saying now there's someone else that's going to be calling NXT home. He introduced Mauro as the one and only "Bipolar Rock-n-Roller" Mauro Ranallo. Mauro then came out to a huge pop.

Below is a photo of Mauro and Triple H with post-show comments from Mauro. Above is fan video from the segment.

A HUGE thank you to @TripleH & the @WWENXT audience for their support tonight. SO HAPPY TO BE BACK! ???? — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 24, 2017

