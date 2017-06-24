As noted, Mauro Ranallo made his WWE NXT debut at last night's tapings from Full Sail University. His debut will air on Wednesday's WWE Network episode.
Below is a photo of Mauro and Triple H with post-show comments from Mauro. Above is fan video from the segment.
A HUGE thank you to @TripleH & the @WWENXT audience for their support tonight. SO HAPPY TO BE BACK! ????— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 24, 2017
Welcome back @mauroranallo! #WeAreNXT #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/ipg3LKrRyu— Will Henderson (@willh94) June 23, 2017
