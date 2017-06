- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Hard Nocks South Life" YouTube series.

- A 30-minute "First Look" at WWE's "Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story" DVD on the current WWE United States Champion will premiere on the WWE Network this coming Thursday at 5pm EST. The DVD will be released on July 4th and can be pre-ordered at this link

- Female referee Kennadi Brink received a standing ovation as she came out to start last night's WWE NXT TV tapings, her first tapings for the company. Below are a few photos from JJ Williams:

