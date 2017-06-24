21 years ago today was The Ultimate Warrior's final match with the WWE. The match took place on a Raw taping (later airing on July 8, 1996) in Green Bay, Wisconsin where he wrestled Owen Hart (with Jim Cornette). The Warrior won via DQ when The British Bulldog got involved in the match, which also led to Vader making his way to the ring to help beat up Warrior.

Warrior was scheduled to team with Shawn Michaels and Ahmed Johnson to go up against Owen Hart, The British Bulldog, and Vader at In Your House 9, but WWE instead released him for missing multiple house shows. Years later, Warrior claimed he didn't see value in house shows, because WWE didn't pay him a percentage for Warrior merchandise sold and called it a breach of contract. In 1998, Warrior signed with WCW to form the One Warrior Nation (OWN) to face off against "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan's NWO.

