- Above is from June 23, 2003 when Kane was forced to unmask and revealed his face to the WWE Universe. Out of anger he chokeslammed Rob Van Dam, who was his tag team partner at the time.
- 16 years ago today, Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon faced off in a brutal Street Fight Match at the 2001 King of the Ring PPV in East Rutherford, New Jersey. On Twitter, Angle retweeted a clip of the match and said about Shane:
You only do a match like this once in a lifetime, but for @shanemcmahon , it appears he can do many. #crazybastard https://t.co/XkmvTuKGpD— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 24, 2017
