- Above is from June 23, 2003 when Kane was forced to unmask and revealed his face to the WWE Universe. Out of anger he chokeslammed Rob Van Dam, who was his tag team partner at the time.

- WWE Shop is running a "Black Friday in June" sale where you can get up to 75% off hundreds of items, plus an extra 20% off your entire order. Just use the code BFJUNE at checkout and by clicking here . The sale will run until June 26 at 2:59am ET.

See Also Shane McMahon On Vince McMahon Being Furious Over KOTR Match With Kurt Angle

- 16 years ago today, Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon faced off in a brutal Street Fight Match at the 2001 King of the Ring PPV in East Rutherford, New Jersey. On Twitter, Angle retweeted a clip of the match and said about Shane:

You only do a match like this once in a lifetime, but for @shanemcmahon , it appears he can do many. #crazybastard https://t.co/XkmvTuKGpD — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 24, 2017

Lee Shields contributed to this article. Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.