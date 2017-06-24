- Wade Barrett appeared at a WrestlePro event earlier this month. While cutting a promo in the ring he was interrupted by another wrestler and ended up giving him a Bull Hammer to end the segment. WWE released Barrett in May of last year.
On Twitter, Cody commented on the big win:
The Prince just became a King— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 24, 2017
...and we march on everybody pic.twitter.com/p0XpRBH8oM
- Current IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi, said on his Twitter that he plans to fix the broken title tomorrow. This is due to the previous champion, Tetsuya Naito, trying everything he could to destroy the title, including throwing it high into the air and at ring posts.
???IC???????? pic.twitter.com/O39FUOrxuU— ???? (@tanahashi1_100) June 24, 2017
