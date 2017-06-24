- Wade Barrett appeared at a WrestlePro event earlier this month. While cutting a promo in the ring he was interrupted by another wrestler and ended up giving him a Bull Hammer to end the segment. WWE released Barrett in May of last year.

- After winning the ROH World Championship last night at Best in the World Cody Rhodes needed six stitches to his upper lip. Early in the match, Christopher Daniels' head hit Rhodes right in the mouth, causing the injury. Here's a photo of Cody after the show with his wife, Brandi Rhodes:

All I wanted for my birthday. So proud of my husband!!! The NEW ROH WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!! ?????????????????????? #roh #rohbitw #worldheavyweightchampion #codyrhodes #rhodesstrong #happywife A post shared by Brandi Rhodes (@thebrandirhodes) on Jun 23, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

On Twitter, Cody commented on the big win:

The Prince just became a King



...and we march on everybody pic.twitter.com/p0XpRBH8oM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 24, 2017

- Current IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi, said on his Twitter that he plans to fix the broken title tomorrow. This is due to the previous champion, Tetsuya Naito, trying everything he could to destroy the title, including throwing it high into the air and at ring posts.

