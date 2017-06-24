- Wade Barrett appeared at a WrestlePro event earlier this month. While cutting a promo in the ring he was interrupted by another wrestler and ended up giving him a Bull Hammer to end the segment. WWE released Barrett in May of last year.

- After winning the ROH World Championship last night at Best in the World, according to The Wrestling Observer, Cody Rhodes needed six stitches to his upper lip. Early in the match, Christopher Daniels' head hit Rhodes right in the mouth, causing the injury. Here's a photo of Cody after the show with his wife, Brandi Rhodes:


On Twitter, Cody commented on the big win:


Cody Rhodes Reveals Advice From Shawn Michaels, Says He Has 'No Incentive' To Return To WWE
- Current IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi, said on his Twitter that he plans to fix the broken title tomorrow. This is due to the previous champion, Tetsuya Naito, trying everything he could to destroy the title, including throwing it high into the air and at ring posts.


