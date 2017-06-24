- Above is Goldberg taking on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the guest referee. Below is Goldberg winning the 2004 Royal Rumble by tossing Randy Orton out to the floor on Batista and Ric Flair.

- Before Detroit's Joe Louis Arena is closed, WWE will hold its final event on July 29. According to the Wrestling Observer's Daily Update, Brock Lesnar has been added to the show.

- Big E retweeted a fan who talked about how many compliments The New Day's Run DMC inspired shirt received. According to Big E, the rap group sent a cease and desist on the shirt's similar design.

