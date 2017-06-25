Bellator MMA held their biggest card to date on Saturday night with Bellator NYC/180: Sonnen vs. Silva from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The preliminary card closed with Ryan Bader beating Phil Davis by split decision to win the Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. It took Douglas Lima all five rounds to retain the Bellator Welterweight Championship against Lorenz Larkin, who was making his Bellator debut.

The first shock of the night happened when Zach Freeman submitted the highly-hyped 20-year-old Aaron Pico, who was making his professional fighting debut. Pico only lasted 24-seconds, making it the fourth-fastest finish in Bellator history.

The second shock of the night happened when Brent Primus defeated Michael Chandler to win the Bellator Lightweight Championship at 2:22 of the first round by TKO when the fight was waved off by doctor stoppage. Chandler suffered a left ankle injury that occurred when he stepped back to dodge a kick. The referee inadvertently stopped the fight, allowing for the cageside physician to come out and check on Chandler, before eventually declaring the fight over (the fight should have been immediately called off).

The third shock of the night happened in the first of the two main events when Matt Mitrione and Fedor Emelianenko simultaneously landed right hands to the other's face, resulting in a double knockdown. Mitrione recovered quicker, following up on Emelianenko to get the knockout.

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silvia went the distance in the second main event of the night. Sonnen defeated Silvia by unanimous decision by dominating with takedowns.

The show featured the Bellator broadcast debuts of former UFC play-by-play man Mike Goldberg and current WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo. Goldberg worked as an analyst at the show, while Ranallo did play-by-play alongside Jimmy Smith.

Below are complete results from Bellator NYC:

Bellator 180 Preliminary Card Results (Bellator.com):

1) Hugh McKenna def. John Salgado by submission (kimura) at 4:06 of round one

2)Matt Rizzo def. Sergio da Silva by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:48 of round three

3) Anthony Giacchina def. Jerome Mickle by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:40 of round three

4) Bradley Desir def. Nate Grebb by KO (punches) at 2:54 of round one

5) Ryan Couture def. Him Gozali by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) through all three rounds

Bellator 180 Preliminary Card Results (Spike TV):

6) Heather Hardy def. Alice Yauger by TKO (punches) at 4:47 of round three

7) James Gallagher def. Chinzo Machida by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:22 of round one

8) Ryan Bader def. Phil Davis by split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46) to win the Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight Championship in all five rounds

Bellator 180 Results (Pay-Per-View):

9) Douglas Lima def. Lorenz Larkin by unanimous decision (50-45, 48-47, 48-47) to retain the Bellator MMA Welterweight Championship in all five rounds

10) Zach Freeman def. Aaron Pico by submission (D'Arce choke) at 0:24 of round one

11) Brent Primus def. Michael Chandler by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 2:22 of round one

12) Matt Mitrione def. Fedor Emelianenko by KO (punches) at 1:14 of round one

13) Neiman Gracie def.Dave Marfone by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of round two

14) Chael Sonnen def. Wanderlei Silva by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) in all three rounds

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.