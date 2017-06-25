Source: WWE Network's Table For 3

On the WWE Network's Table For 3 episode entitled 'Divas Champion Club', former WWE Divas Champions Maryse, Eve Torres, and Kelly Kelly shared a meal together and discussed a number of topics including Maryse's recent success on WWE programming with her shoot husband, The Miz, and the so-called Women's Revolution.

According to Maryse, the feud she and The Miz had with John Cena and Nikki Bella was good because it came from a real place. 'The French-Canadian Beauty' said she and The Miz are doing so well on their current WWE run and she would never have predicted their success.

"There's a lot of truth and everything that has been happening is 100% the way it is. To be able to come out and tell the story, yeah. I always say karma is a thing that is real. The biggest positive for me is definitely working with Mike [Mizanin] and we just complement each other so well and we do great together. And you see where we were when we first started at the WrestleMania last year, this year, I mean, thank you, we're doing so well. If you would have asked me before, five years ago, even when I came back last year, I would have told you 'no.'"

On the subject of the Women's Revolution, Maryse claimed that people need to remember their place in history.

"It's funny that everyone talks about Women's Revolution and I'm the first one to be behind all of them and be with them, but you can't forget that behind every Women's Revolution, there was a pack of women before them and before every single generation fought for something." Maryse continued, "the Women's Revolution has been going on for years prior. It didn't just start last year or two or three years ago. It [has] been a fight for us for a long time. We had amazing matches. On live events, we would have 20 minutes. When we get to television, we get [four minutes with entrances], so you're trying to relate to a crowd and you can't really relate because you don't have the chance they do. I'm glad that they're taking that chance."

Eve echoed this sentiment, saying that every generation has done its part.

"Everyone plays their part and you just chip away at it. And then, the next generation chips away. And then, the next generation chips away. And eventually, it breaks and they say, 'okay' and they see that it's something worth investing in. So I think it's fair to say that every generation did their part."

See Also The Miz On How His WWE Career Has Changed Since Maryse's Return

Kelly divulged that she does not like that the term 'Diva' has been cast off in favor of the unisex term, 'Superstar' and that the Divas Championship is no more.

"We always recognized the women that came before us. Do you know what I mean? And then, when the Divas Championship came along, and I feel like they totally wiped that out." Kelly added, "what about us? Do you know what I mean? We gave it our everything when we walked through that curtain every night. Like, we went out there and we gave it our all. And so, I feel like even the Divas Championship itself, like, just wiping that out and kind of like forgetting about that, it's kind of like, [a knife to the heart]."

Subscribe to WWE Network to check out this or any episode of Table For 3. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit WWE Network's Table For 3 with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.