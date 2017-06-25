- Above is the latest WWE Fury video featuring 13 times Superstars were swatted out of mid-air. The video includes Matt Hardy hitting Jeff with a chair, Big Show whacking John Morrison with a kendo stick, and Shelton Benjamin pulling off a springboard right into HBK's Sweet Chin Music, among others.
- Since coming to the main roster, WWE has given Shinsuke Nakamura the moniker, "The Artist." Fans haven't exactly loved the new nickname and have voiced their opinion so much that Kevin Owens tweeted about it. On his Twitter, Owens said:
Few things bring me as much joy as seeing how upset people get when Nakamura is referred to as "The Artist". I love it so much!!!— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 24, 2017
