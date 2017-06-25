Cody Rhodes won the ROH World Championship this past Friday night, which resulted in several of his former WWE co-workers offering their support and congratulations on social media. One tweet in particular stood out, especially amid rumors that Daniel Bryan is working on returning to the ring.

Side note, if you hold the @ringofhonor title 462 days I may have to come after you, which would be 9/28/18. Be forewarned! #FinalCountdown https://t.co/alSLGCeNcX — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 25, 2017

As we reported previously here on WrestlingInc.com, Bryan has "a little over a year" left on his contract with WWE. This of course would make him a free agent by the aforementioned date in September and it would certainly be possible he could wrestle then.

The latest update on Bryan's health came on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live where Dave Meltzer stated Bryan had tests performed in April and while he doesn't know the results of the tests, they could have provided the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion with some hope about returning to the ring.

Bryan is not medically cleared to wrestle in WWE and officially retired in February of last year. An EEG reflex test revealed a lesion in his brain's temporoparietal region. The lesion is believed to be responsible for seizures Bryan suffered after concussions that he hid from WWE.

Bryan has been working for WWE since in an on-camera role that does not include him getting physical as the general manger of SmackDown. He returned to television last week after being off due to paternity leave.

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.