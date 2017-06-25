At last night's WWE Live Event (6/24) in Vancouver, Canada, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was expected to take on Shinsuke Nakamura, he instead got Seth Rollins as a late replacement. The Singh Brothers eventually jumped into the match, giving Rollins the DQ victory, but Rollins was able to fight the brothers off and put Mahal through a table, which you can see in the video above.

It should also be noted this event was Rusev's return to in-ring action after being out from shoulder surgery.

Here are the full results for the show:

* The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

* Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

* Mojo Rawley, Sin Cara and American Alpha defeated The Ascension, Primo, and Eric Rowan

* Natalya defeated Charlotte

* Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and Rusev (WWE United States Championship)

* Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger

* Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina and Carmella

* Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal via disqualification

