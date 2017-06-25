- Above is a video of funny WWE commercials that air on Russia's 2X2 channel, which carries WWE's shows there. The first commercial has a lot of random graphics - including an exploding AJ Styles - and older footage with people like Big John Studd and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. The second commercial has show tune styled music in the background, while the wrestlers have party hats on and smack the confetti out of each other.

- As noted, Chris Jericho will be joining the Raw brand tours on 6/30 and 7/1 in Tokyo, Japan. His opponent for the first event will be Hideo Itami. Both Superstars commented on their upcoming match:

Soooo stoked for this... @hideoitami #wwetokyo #Ryogoku @wwe (graphic by @wrestlingparty) #june30 A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

- With the return of Mauro Ranallo to NXT, Tom Phillips took to Twitter to let fans know he would no longer be the lead voice for NXT, a place he's been since 2012. Phillips is currently the Lead Commentator on SmackDown alongside JBL and Byron Saxton.

It has been one of the great joys of my career to be a part of NXT since 2012. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity! — Tom Phillips (@TomPhillipsWWE) June 23, 2017

