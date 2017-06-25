- Above is a clip of John Cena taking on Sabu in an Extreme Rules Lumberjack Match at Vengeance in 2006. The match clocked in at just over six and half minutes with Cena winning by submission.

Good workout sesh this am ?????? A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

#TBT gettin' after it hard core with my family and fellow gym beast @jlo. #HardestWorkersInTheRoom #Sistah ???? A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Nashville is a wonderful city! Had a great time at the @opry tonight ???? A post shared by Peyton Royce (@peytonroycewwe) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Lookin, smellin, feelin like a million bucks ?? A post shared by ?? MS MONEY IN THE BANK ?? (@carmellawwe) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

See Also Sasha Banks Names Several Stars WWE Should Call Up From NXT

- Yesterday, Sasha Banks made an appearance at the BET Experience, which is a weekend festival before tonight's BET Awards. Sasha did a quick interview during the event where she talked about how she got into pro wrestling and what wrestling move should be done to keep a guy down. She went with a headlock and a punch.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.