- Above is a clip of John Cena taking on Sabu in an Extreme Rules Lumberjack Match at Vengeance in 2006. The match clocked in at just over six and half minutes with Cena winning by submission.
- Yesterday, Sasha Banks made an appearance at the BET Experience, which is a weekend festival before tonight's BET Awards. Sasha did a quick interview during the event where she talked about how she got into pro wrestling and what wrestling move should be done to keep a guy down. She went with a headlock and a punch.
Sasha's full interview on #BETX! ?? @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/V8ZEXxF8KQ— Autumn (@xWWEForever) June 24, 2017
Legit Boss @BETExperience pic.twitter.com/HJFhyfkxbM— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 25, 2017
