During an interview on But I Digress with Kevin Gill, John Morrison told a story about how Chris Benoit kicked The Miz out of the wrestler's locker room for eating food over a referee's bag. Even after Benoit passed away in June of 2007, Miz would get ready in the halls and didn't return to the locker room until he was invited back by The Undertaker. Morrison said:

"Miz was on Tough Enough 4 - which was the live SmackDown one - and I was on [Tough Enough] 3 and in between those two there was maybe a four year gap. It was quite a long time. I had already kind of had solid relationships with the guys on the roster and I remember 'The Miz eating chicken' incident. I think he was eating chicken over Scott Armstrong's bag. And [Chris] Benoit saw him and kicked him out of the locker room. Forever. Like, completely kicked him out of the locker room."

Morrison continued:

"I remember hearing about it - and I was on the other show - then the Benoit tragedy occurred and six or eight months after that, Miz had still been changing in the hall, he didn't really know what to do, because the rule is whoever kicks you out of the locker room has to be the one to invite you back in. So, he didn't know what to do. In that case, I think [Undertaker] might have done this. At one point, said something like 'Hey kid, why do you keep changing by the garbage? What are you doing out there?' Then [Miz] explained the story and he invited [Miz] back in."

