- Former TNA Knockout Brooke Adams and her fiance, Weston Wayne Piper, will be appearing on the new season of TLC's Rattled, which premieres on July 11th. The show follows new parents, with Adams' storyline being that she quit wrestling to be a mother while Wayne quit his job to start a new business around the time their baby was born. You can watch the trailer in the video above.

- Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, ROH's The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, Vinny Marseglia), "Wrecking Ball" Legursky, Matt Striker, David Starr, and Keanu "The Flying Hawaiian" will be appearing in a new family Christmas movie about a group of outcast kids who go on a holiday adventure hunt to find Santa Claus. The movie was produced by Woodhaven Media, a company via producer David Gere known to cast wrestlers in their films. The movie also stars Ed Asner, Patrick Muldoon, Brooke Langdon, Lindsey Blanchard and Max Harris. Asner, who was in the original The Wrestler movie, plays a character named Rick who the kids suspect might be Santa Claus. The group of kids end up attending the XWA's 'Gingerbread Brawl' to root for Max Miracle (Bennett) vs. Tucker Von-Magnus (Gangrel) with villainous manager DG Haven (David Gere). Production recently wrapped and was shot on location in Providence, RI. It is in post-production and will release this November.

"This one was really exciting for our production company," Gere mentioned to me. "I pitched director Tom DeNucci on using a pro wrestling showdown for the movie's main action sequence due to my involvement performing at XWA while he was writing the script. The XWA's 'Gingerbread Brawl' then came to life. Some top level wrestling personalities and legends are featured in and around the match. The interplay with the young cast was very fun to watch. This movie has a big family film scope, and it will definitely put a great spotlight on the excitement of independent pro wrestling."

- Impact Wrestling star Magnus noted on Twitter that Bram suffered a "nasty injury" at a wrestling show on Friday night in Rome, Italy. He didn't have any specifics, but noted that Bram is in good spirits as seen below:

Tom (Bram) was injured last night in Rome. He unfortunately won't be able to appear tonight in Plymouth... He's a warrior & will be ok. pic.twitter.com/nOFkmlgpkm — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) June 25, 2017

Magnus followed up with this photo of Bram recovering in a hospital:

Our boy @Thomas_Latimer_ is recovering nicely. Just look how happy he is. There is some sad news tho, he lost his hair tie. RT and share pic.twitter.com/28emw7326u — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) June 25, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.