- Above is video of Bobby Fish's NXT debut at Friday night's tapings. Marc first reported on Friday morning that Fish was at the arena. Click here for full NXT taping results for June and July.

- As noted, Seth Rollins faced Jinder Mahal at last night's WWE live event in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Rollins was replacing Shinsuke Nakamura, who is facing Mahal at this weekend's WWE live event tapings. Wrestling Inc. reader Gary Newton said that WWE told fans at the beginning of the show that Nakamura wasn't able to appear because he of issues crossing the border. Nakamura is still advertised to face Mahal at tonight's WWE live event in Everett, WA. We would appreciate a report for the shows, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here

- The audio version of former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts' book, Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey, is now available. The book, narrated by Roberts himself, is available through JustinRoberts.com Audible, and iTunes. You can also purchase it at Amazon.com for only $13.99 by clicking here.

