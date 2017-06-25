- Above is video of Bobby Fish's NXT debut at Friday night's tapings. Marc first reported on Friday morning that Fish was at the arena. Click here for full NXT taping results for June and July.
- The audio version of former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts' book, Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey, is now available. The book, narrated by Roberts himself, is available through JustinRoberts.com Audible, and iTunes. You can also purchase it at Amazon.com for only $13.99 by clicking here.
@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.