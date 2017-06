Alberto El Patron, f.k.a. Alberto Del Rio, broke up with Paige last night while in Orlando. The couple went public with their relationship in May of 2016, and got engaged last October.

According to a source who saw the breakup, Alberto reportedly said that "enough was enough" and that he reached his limit and knew that it was time to break up.

Earlier in the day, Paige posted photos with Alberto thanking Jeff Jarrett for VIP treatment at Universal Parks, as seen below.

Water park time here in Orlando!!! ?????? with the family!!! Thank you @realjeffjarrett making the family so happy and hooking us up with VIP..Having so much fun!! #familystickstogether A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

She's begging for it. #douchebagmode Number 1 fiancé. All men take tips. Apply what I learned from a place on the east coast. Haha #sisisi #shewantsme A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@prideofmexico) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

