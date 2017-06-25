- WWE posted the video above of the WWE Championship match between Triple H and Eddie Guerrero on the March 22, 2004 episode of RAW which featured the WWE Draft. There was no winner as the match turned into a big brawl featuring RAW and SmackDown talents.
- As noted, Alberto Del Rio broke up with Paige last night in Orlando. Paige apparently responded to reports of the breakup on Twitter today, writing:
relax people..lol— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 25, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.