- Above, Rocky Romero of Roppongi Vice and Marc Warzecha took a tour of Long Beach, California, the site of the upcoming NJPW G1 Special on July 1 and 2. You can see the updated cards for both days by clicking here.

- NJPW sent out an announcement about manners and rules at the upcoming G1 Special. Among them, no paper tape or streamers and "Be aware of the language."

- As noted, Hot Topic began selling Young Bucks merchandise in select stores across the country. According to Matt Jackson, the sales went so well, Hot Topic is now going to put their merchandise in all of their stores in the U.S. and Canada.

So the sales went so well & the demand was so high, @HotTopic has decided to put us in every store in America & Canada! Stay tuned. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 25, 2017

- Also as noted, Hiroshi Tanahashi planned on fixing up his newly won IWGP Intercontinental Title that previous champion, Tetsuya Naito, attempted to completely destroy. It looks like Tanahashi did some of the work himself and he was able to bring the title back from the brink.

