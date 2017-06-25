John Cena did a Q&A on Twitter this afternoon ahead of tonight's episode of American Grit. Below are some highlights with the questions (sic):
"Best ever is 487 pounds working now towards 500 catch it on @BellaTwins @YouTube"
Favorite movie?
"Love the entire arc of #StarWars"
Have you missed being in the ring?
"So so much! Can't wait for #SmackDownLIVE 7/4"
Which upcoming WWE talent would you like to face?
"Many new and gifted stars, I never back down from a challenge"
Favorite WWE moment?
"Used to say my next one but it is now when @BellaTwins said YES"
this may be random but if you were in a zombie apocalypse, name 3 people who you would need by your side
"Nicole, Spray aka Rob MacIntyre, and VKM"
What's the most you can deadlift????
"Most ever is 664, 670 soon I hope"
Whats your favorite song?
"At last, Etta James"
are you staying on Smackdown or going to Raw?
"I will go wherever I'm told"
Would you like to work with @WWERomanReigns soon?
It's his yard...I'd like to prove that wrong https://t.co/38SwMejQUJ— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 25, 2017
