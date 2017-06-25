- Above, Noam Dar plays FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 with Xavier Woods. Right off the bat, Woods finds out that Dar doesn't know about Rick James, they also talk about Dar growing up in Scotland and the origin of his name.

- WWE asked fans: "Which general manager did a better job handling their brand's controversy?" As of this writing, Daniel Bryan is leading with 78 percent of the vote for redoing the Women's MITB match over Kurt Angle helping get to the bottom of who attacked Enzo.

JBL & Corey Graves On Bayley Not Being The Same As In NXT And If She'll Make It, Dives In Wrestling
- Yesterday, Steve Austin interviewed Bayley for an upcoming episode of The Steve Austin Show. On Twitter, Austin said it will be available on Tuesday (6/27).




