- Above, Noam Dar plays FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 with Xavier Woods. Right off the bat, Woods finds out that Dar doesn't know about Rick James, they also talk about Dar growing up in Scotland and the origin of his name.

WWE asked fans: "Which general manager did a better job handling their brand's controversy?" As of this writing, Daniel Bryan is leading with 78 percent of the vote for redoing the Women's MITB match over Kurt Angle helping get to the bottom of who attacked Enzo.

- Yesterday, Steve Austin interviewed Bayley for an upcoming episode of The Steve Austin Show. On Twitter, Austin said it will be available on Tuesday (6/27).

Just wrapped up 2 cans of Audio Whoop Ass w @itsBayleyWWE. Talking shop and shooting the breeze at #316GimmickSt. Class act. @WWE. pic.twitter.com/sJYmUffsE3 — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 25, 2017

Next Tuesday hangout with myself and @steveaustinbsr on #steveaustinpodcast as we chat it up on #316gimmickstreet. Oh HELL YEAH WHAT THE?!?? A post shared by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

