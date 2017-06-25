- Above, Noam Dar plays FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 with Xavier Woods. Right off the bat, Woods finds out that Dar doesn't know about Rick James, they also talk about Dar growing up in Scotland and the origin of his name.
- Yesterday, Steve Austin interviewed Bayley for an upcoming episode of The Steve Austin Show. On Twitter, Austin said it will be available on Tuesday (6/27).
Just wrapped up 2 cans of Audio Whoop Ass w @itsBayleyWWE. Talking shop and shooting the breeze at #316GimmickSt. Class act. @WWE. pic.twitter.com/sJYmUffsE3— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 25, 2017
