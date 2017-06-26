Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Gainesville, Florida:

* Montez Ford defeated Marcel Barthel

* Aliyah and Sarah Logan defeated Abbey Laith and Victoria Gonzalez

* No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi

* Nick Miller defeated Tian Bing

* Aleister Black defeated Alexander Wolfe

* Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

* Ruby Riot defeated Peyton Royce

* Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong and Buddy Murphy defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Lars Sullivan and The Velveteen Dream

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.