Former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Robert Flores, who is a big wrestling fan, and Don West will call Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 2, 2017. The duo will work together for this show only, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Tenay worked for Impact from 2002 to 2015, many of those years as a play-by-play announcer, before retiring from the wrestling business last year. Don West, who worked with Tenay on broadcast in the beginning years of Impact, is back working with the company and could stay.
It's unknown why Tenay turned down the opportunity to return as he was replaced by Josh Mathews on Impact after the show moved from Spike to Destination America in 2015. After leaving the weekly broadcast booth, Tenay hosted a program called Impact Wrestling: Unlocked, but it was later canceled. After that, he worked as a backstage announcer, replacement commentator and inducted Jeff Jarrett into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2015.
