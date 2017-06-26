During their Kizuna Road 2017 show back on the June 20, NJPW showed fans who will be participating in the upcoming G1 Climax 27 tournament, which runs from July 17 until August 13 with each show airing living on NJPW World. This is NJPW's biggest of the year featuring 20 participants who compete in a round-robin style tournament with the winner (assuming they aren't already the champion) traditionally receiving a IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at the next Wrestle Kingdom, which is their biggest show of the year. Last year's winner was Kenny Omega.

Earlier today, they announced the A and B blocks for the show. Tomorrow they will release the full schedule for the tournament. Both Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada were placed in Block B so fans will be treated to another match between the two.

A Block

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Togi Makabe

Yuji Nagata

Hirooki Goto

Tomohiro Ishii

YOSHI-HASHI

Bad Luck Fale

Tetsuya Naito

Zack Sabre Jr.

Kota Ibushi

B Block

Satoshi Kojima

Juice Robinson

Michael Elgin

Kazuchika Okada

Toru Yano

Kenny Omega

Tama Tonga

EVIL

SANADA

Minoru Suzuki

