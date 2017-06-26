During their Kizuna Road 2017 show back on the June 20, NJPW showed fans who will be participating in the upcoming G1 Climax 27 tournament, which runs from July 17 until August 13 with each show airing living on NJPW World. This is NJPW's biggest of the year featuring 20 participants who compete in a round-robin style tournament with the winner (assuming they aren't already the champion) traditionally receiving a IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at the next Wrestle Kingdom, which is their biggest show of the year. Last year's winner was Kenny Omega.
A Block
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Togi Makabe
Yuji Nagata
Hirooki Goto
Tomohiro Ishii
YOSHI-HASHI
Bad Luck Fale
Tetsuya Naito
Zack Sabre Jr.
Kota Ibushi
B Block
Satoshi Kojima
Juice Robinson
Michael Elgin
Kazuchika Okada
Toru Yano
Kenny Omega
Tama Tonga
EVIL
SANADA
Minoru Suzuki
