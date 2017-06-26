UFC returned to Oklahoma City on Sunday with UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma.

The event featured an attendance of 7,605 and the main card was broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. There were no Fight of the Night bonuses awarded but Jeremy Kimball, Dominick Reyes, Tim Boetsch and Kevin Lee were awarded $50,000 bonuses for Performance of the Night.

B.J. Penn fought for the second time this year but lost to Dennis Siver by majority decision. Penn has lost his last five fights and hasn't won since defeating Matt Hughes in November 2010.

Tim Boetsch upset Johny Hendricks, who missed weight yet again, by scoring a TKO victory with a head kick and punches at 0:46 of the second round in the show's co-main event.

The talking point of the show was the controversial blown call in the main event by referee Mario Yamasaki. At the end of the first round, Kevin Lee secured a rear-naked choke on Michael Chiesa and Yamasaki stopped the fight at 4:37, giving Lee the technical submission victory. However, Chiesa never tapped.

Chiesa was livid at Yamasaki stopping the fight, screaming, "I didn't tap!" During his post-fight comments, Chiesa, rather than lament on the blown call, challenged Lee to rematch in December.

The trash talk between Chiesa and Lee climaxed when the two exchanged blows during a press conference after Lee made a comment about Chiesa's mother. Lee (16-2) has now won five consecutive fights, while Chiesa (14-3) saw his three-fight winning streak come to an end.

UFC President Dana White was furious at Mario Yamasaki for blowing the call and posted the following message on his verified Instagram account:

Mario Mazzagatti does it again!!! This guy is more concerned with doing this dumb ass heart bulls--t then Ref'n the fight!!! Steals a great moment from Lee or let Mike fight it or tap. Nobody gives a s--t that u can make a heart with ur hands like a 12 year old girl they want u to pay attention to what's going on in the fight and do ur job. A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Below are complete results from UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee:

Preliminary Card Results (UFC Fight Pass):

1) Jeremy Kimball def. Josh Stansbury by TKO (punches) at 1:21 of the first round

2) Tony Martin def. Johnny Case by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)in all three rounds

3) Jared Gordon def. Michel Quiñones by TKO (punches) at 4:24 of round two

Preliminary Card Results (Fox Sports 2):

4) Darrell Horcher def. Devin Powell by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) in all three rounds

5) Carla Esparza def.Maryna Moroz by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) in all three rounds

6) Marvin Vettori def.Vitor Miranda by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) in all three rounds

7) Clay Guidadef. Erik Koch by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-26, 30-26) in all three rounds

Main Card Results (Fox Sports 1):

8) Dennis Siver def. B.J. Penn by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-27) in all three rounds

9) Tim Means def. Alex Garcia by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in all three rounds

10) Dominick Reyes def. Joachim Christensen by TKO (punches) at 0:29 of round one

11) Felice Herrig def. Justine Kish by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27) in all three rounds

12) Tim Boetsch def. Johny Hendricks by TKO (head kick and punches) at 0:46 of round two

13) Kevin Lee def. Michael Chiesa by Technical Submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:37 of round one

