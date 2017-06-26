- Above is a full match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Guerrero on Nitro from 1997.
"So my niece @makaylawheeldon was cleaning up some stuff in my house and found this #WCW cheque from the year 2000 for...15 CENTS! Might I remind you that a stamp cost 33 cents at the time...so it cost double what the check was worth to mail it. No wonder #WordChampionshipWrestling went out of business! #bigmoneyplayer"
So my niece @makaylawheeldon was cleaning up some stuff in my house and found this #WCW cheque from the year 2000 for...15 CENTS! Might I remind you that a stamp cost 33 cents at the time...so it cost double what the check was worth to mail it. No wonder #WordChampionshipWrestling went out of business! #bigmoneyplayer
- WWE Shop's latest sale is 30% off your order. Some exclusions apply: Championship and Toy Titles, Gift Cards, Connor's Cure, and Preorder/Backorder items. To received the discount, just use SAVE30 in the checkout by clicking here. The sale will run until June 26 at 11:59pm PT.
- As noted previously, Sasha Banks was at the BET Experience earlier this weekend. She also went to the BET Awards on Sunday night and posted some photos to her Instagram:
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.