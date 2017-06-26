- Above is a full match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Guerrero on Nitro from 1997.

- Speaking of WCW, Chris Jericho showed fans a check that was found in his home from WCW for a grand total of 15 cents. On his Instagram, Jericho said:

"So my niece @makaylawheeldon was cleaning up some stuff in my house and found this #WCW cheque from the year 2000 for...15 CENTS! Might I remind you that a stamp cost 33 cents at the time...so it cost double what the check was worth to mail it. No wonder #WordChampionshipWrestling went out of business! #bigmoneyplayer"

- As noted previously, Sasha Banks was at the BET Experience earlier this weekend. She also went to the BET Awards on Sunday night and posted some photos to her Instagram:

Can you dig it #BL2017 #betawards2017 #betawards #bossesmakebank #legitboss #sashabanks A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Thank you @willfredogerardo @jessyhoeschler @bet #BETWeekend2017 #betawards2017 #betawards #bossesmakebank #BL2017 A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

#BL2017 who's living the best life? Cc @daniellemoinet @radstella @itsmebayley #BL2017 #betawards2017 #betawards #bossesmakebank A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

