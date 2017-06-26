- Above is a full match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Guerrero on Nitro from 1997.

- Speaking of WCW, Chris Jericho showed fans a check that was found in his home from WCW for a grand total of 15 cents. On his Instagram, Jericho said:

"So my niece @makaylawheeldon was cleaning up some stuff in my house and found this #WCW cheque from the year 2000 for...15 CENTS! Might I remind you that a stamp cost 33 cents at the time...so it cost double what the check was worth to mail it. No wonder #WordChampionshipWrestling went out of business! #bigmoneyplayer"


- WWE Shop's latest sale is 30% off your order. Some exclusions apply: Championship and Toy Titles, Gift Cards, Connor's Cure, and Preorder/Backorder items. To received the discount, just use SAVE30 in the checkout by clicking here. The sale will run until June 26 at 11:59pm PT.

Chris Jericho On Mark Henry Rib, Fans Knowing His Travel Plans, Trashing Catering With Metal Band
See Also
Chris Jericho On Mark Henry Rib, Fans Knowing His Travel Plans, Trashing Catering With Metal Band

- As noted previously, Sasha Banks was at the BET Experience earlier this weekend. She also went to the BET Awards on Sunday night and posted some photos to her Instagram:

Can you dig it #BL2017 #betawards2017 #betawards #bossesmakebank #legitboss #sashabanks

A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on


Thank you @willfredogerardo @jessyhoeschler @bet #BETWeekend2017 #betawards2017 #betawards #bossesmakebank #BL2017

A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on



Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles