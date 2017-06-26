- Goldberg's "You're Next" tour in the U.K. kicks off tonight in Glasgow at the o2 ABC. He then heads to The Comedy Store in Manchester on Tuesday and then Sunday at The Clapham Grand in London. You can check out a promo for the tour in the video above.

- AJ Styles will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 555 Broadway, STE 1001 in Chula Vista, CA on Tuesday, June 27th from 10 a.m. to noon to sign autographs and take photos.

- Dave Meltzer noted on last night's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is printing "Los Angeles 3:16" shirts for tonight's RAW in L.A., which seems to indicate that Steve Austin might be making an appearance. Austin lives in the area and often attends WWE shows and conducts interviews with the wrestlers for his podcast.

