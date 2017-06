WWE announced that Lita will be joining Jim Ross to announce the upcoming Mae Young Classic.

The tournament will be shown on the WWE Network , starting with the first four episodes available on demand on Monday, August 28. Episodes five through eight will then be available on demand on September 4 with the final match streaming live on September 12 at 10pm ET.

Here is WWE's full statement:

The Mae Young Classic will be called by WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross, who will be joined on color commentary by four-time Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The tournament, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will feature 32 of the top female competitors from around the world participating in a single-elimination tournament.

"The Mae Young Classic is a unique and exclusive offering for WWE Network subscribers and further highlights our ongoing commitment to the 'women's evolution' in sports and entertainment," said Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative. "It's a privilege to showcase these talented women from around the world and to provide them with an opportunity to shine before a global audience on WWE Network."

Competitors announced thus far include Toni Storm from New Zealand; Princesa Sugehit from Mexico; Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Tessa Blanchard, and Abbey Laith from the United States; Kavita Devi from India; Jazzy Gabert from Germany; and Taynara Conti from Brazil.

WWE Network will also stream an exclusive special entitled, Mae Young Classic: Bracketology immediately following SummerSlam, on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 11 p.m. ET."