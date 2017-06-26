- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network, featuring Chris Jericho and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.

- WWE announced the following today:

Adweek recognized WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon as one of the 35 most powerful women in sports in its second-annual list for WWE's focus on female competitors.

" 'Divas' are dead, and 'superstars' are born, thanks to McMahon, who retired the old-school name for WWE's women grapplers and replaced it with the same title 'superstars' given to the sport's male competitors," Adweek contributor T.L.Stanley wrote.

Stephanie, who also appeared on the 2016 list, is featured alongside such sports luminaries as Lisa Borders, president of the WNBA, Dawn Hudson, chief marketing officer of the NFL, and Kim Ng, SVP of baseball operations for MLB.

To see the full list, visit Adweek.com. The latest issue of Adweek is available now.