- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video with Superstars beating up the parents of their rivals.
- Sasha Banks is headed to Australia and New Zealand for a WWE promotional tour, possibly after tonight's RAW. WWE Australia posted the following:
Australia - @SashaBanksWWE is heading our way for a special promotional tour ahead of @WWE LIVE this September! Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/ORzrPhJCkn— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) June 25, 2017
