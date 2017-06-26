- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video with Superstars beating up the parents of their rivals.

- WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson will be hosting a special training seminar on Friday, July 21st in Cleveland, Ohio for the AIW promotion. The $100 seminar is limited to 25 participants. E-mail [email protected] for more information.

- Sasha Banks is headed to Australia and New Zealand for a WWE promotional tour, possibly after tonight's RAW. WWE Australia posted the following:

Australia - @SashaBanksWWE is heading our way for a special promotional tour ahead of @WWE LIVE this September! Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/ORzrPhJCkn — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) June 25, 2017

