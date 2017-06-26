- As seen above, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is featured in the latest "Sneaker Shopping" video from Complex. The Nature Boy visits Stadium Goods in New York City to talk LeBron James, partying with Michael Jordan and more.
- Below is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley, The New Day and others sending well wishes to the WWE Universe for the Eid Muslim holiday:
#WWEChampion @JinderMahal, @iLikeSamiZayn, @MojoRawleyWWE, and MORE @WWE Superstars wish the @WWEUniverse happy and blessed Eid. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/bc6K6mhLaS— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.