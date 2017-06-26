Source: Bring It To The Table

On WWE Network's Bring It To The Table, WWE's JBL and Corey Graves discussed a number of hot topics from the pro wrestling world including WWE Champion Jinder Mahal's current title run, whether Dean Ambrose had a memorable Intercontinental Championship run, and how things are looking up for the WWE Universal Championship after a rocky start.

According to JBL, a title does not make the performer, but carrying a strap can jump start one's career and that is what happened to Mahal.

"You're not going to be made just because you get a championship, okay? It can jumpstart you, obviously. Look at David Arquette [who] got the WCW [World Heavyweight] Championship. It certainly didn't make him. Jinder Mahal is a guy who got jumpstarted because of that world championship. And I think when he walks out, he looks like a world champion. When you see him with that title, you think, 'that's what a world champion should look like.'"

Graves admitted that he initially doubted Mahal as world champ, but has learned to appreciate 'The Modern Day Maharaja''s current title run.

"Last time we did this show, I wasn't sure [about Mahal's world title reign], I wasn't sold, but to John's point, you see him come out with the championship, and The Singh Brothers, and the suit, he looks legitimate. And, it's great, Jinder looks like a big deal, like a big time champion."

Also, in Graves' view, Ambrose did nothing memorable with the I.C. title.

"No offense to Dean Ambrose, but I don't really know anything memorable that Dean accomplished while as Intercontinental Champion other than losing to Miz." Graves added, "I'm being honest. I'd say it to his face."

With respect to the Universal Championship, Graves said the RAW world title is on an upswing now after being "snakebitten" early on.

"On the RAW side of things, you've got Brock Lesnar who has the Universal Championship. And, for the first time maybe since its inception, the Universal Championship actually means something. It has kind of been snakebitten. You had Finn [Bálor] win it for the first time go down with an injury, they played hot potato with Kevin Owens and the Goldberg scenario. Finally, as we head towards Great Balls Of Fire, you have Samoa Joe, a legitimate number one contender and you have Brock Lesnar who is a legitimate threat no matter what championship he holds and that for the first time is a really big, big time, big fight feel, and I can't wait for it."

