- As seen above, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of "The Revival" are featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger.

- WWE stock was up 1.13% today, closing at $20.64 per share. Today's high was $20.74 and the low was $20.38.

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will feature another showdown between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman tweeted the following on Lesnar looking for a fight:

TONIGHT ... MY client @BrockLesnar will call out @SamoaJoe ... Los Angeles @STAPLESCenter enjoy the anticipation. Brock's looking 4 a fight! pic.twitter.com/O9IS1Z3Dhs — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 26, 2017

