- WWE uploaded the full Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock match from SummerSlam 2002, which you can watch in the video above. The match saw Lesnar defeat then-WWE Champion The Rock to win his first WWE World title.

- The Undertaker and wife Michelle McCool celebrated their 7 year wedding anniversary today. McCool posted the photo below of herself and Taker:

#7years ???????? A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.