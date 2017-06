As seen in the video above, The Miz arrived with Maryse to the Staples Center for tonight's RAW. The Miz revealed that outspoken basketball star Lonzo Ball and his father, LaVar, will be his guests Miz TV.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Lonzo Ball and LaVar Ball will be my guests on Miz TV," Miz said. "LaVar Ball - he'll have a live mic and it's going to be awesome."

