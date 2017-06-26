As seen in the video above, WWE announced the first ever Women's Gauntlet Match on tonight's Raw. The winner will face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9. On their website, WWE wrote:

"For the first time in WWE history, a Women's Gauntlet Match will be waged on Raw. The winner will face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 9. Competing in this monumental contest will be Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Emma and Nia Jax. Which of these intrepid female competitors will make Raw history en route to a massive opportunity against the self-proclaimed "Goddess of WWE" in two weeks? Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out."

