- Former Golden Truth partners Goldust and R-Truth were set to finally have a match on tonight's WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles but Goldust attacked Truth before the bell and beat him up. As seen in the video above, Goldust wore his retro suit and had his own cameraman.

- The women's division will main event tonight's RAW with the first-ever women's Gauntlet Match. As noted, that match will feature Nia Jax, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Emma, Dana Brooke and Mickie James to determine the opponent for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Great Balls of Fire.

- Actor Josh Duhamel of Transformers did commentary on tonight's RAW from LA as The Hardys and Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, as seen below. Duhamel announced that his directorial debut will come with a movie called The Buddy Games, which hits theaters in 2018. WWE Studios will be releasing the movie and Sheamus has a role. The movie starts filming this August.

