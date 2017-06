Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins is now official for the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Wyatt revealed the match on tonight's RAW.

Below is the updated card for Great Balls of Fire, which takes place on July 9th from the American Airlines Center in Dallas:

WWE Universal Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

