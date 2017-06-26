Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- Daniel Bryan Ring Return

- Chris Jericho

- Mauro Ranallo In NXT

And more!

Today's podcast is brought to you by Mack Weldon, which believes in smart design, premium fabrics and simple shopping. Mack Weldon will be the most comfortable underwear, socks, shirts, undershirts, hoodies and sweat pants that you will ever wear that are good for working out, going to work, going out on dates, and just everyday life. They want you to be comfortable, so If you don't like your first pair, you can keep it, and they will still refund you. No questions asked. Go to MackWeldon.com and get 20% off using promo code INC.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.