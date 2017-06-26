Sasha Banks won a Gauntlet Match over Nia Jax, Emma, Mickie James, Bayley and Dana Brooke on tonight's RAW to earn a title shot from RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE Great Balls of Fire. The match came down to Sasha getting the win over Nia.
WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
